Mumbai Indians begin training for IPL 2023 under new coach Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians kicked off their preparations for IPL 2023 with the first day of their training camp on Sunday.Head Coach Mark Boucher took charge as the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen were present for training. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in less than two weeks' time.

This year’s edition will see the return of the cash-rich league to its original home-and-away format after a gap of four years.

The IPL mini-auction for the 2023 season was held in Kochi last year, during which many overseas and Indian stars earned big bucks. Mumbai, which has won the most IPL titles in the history of the tournament, had a forgettable outing last year. For the first time in 15 years, they finished at the bottom of the points table and could only manage to win four out of the total of 14 matches.



