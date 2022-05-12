Mumbai Indians drop Kieron Pollard from playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

In a big surprise, out of form West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been dropped from the playing XI against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians were the first team to get knocked out IPL 2022 last week, but the remaining 9 teams still have a chance to make it through to the playoffs. Pollard has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League.

The veteran all-rounder played a key role in clinching five IPL titles for the Mumbai franchise. Replacing the big man is Tristan Stubbs, who was roped in recently as injury replacement for Tymal Mills. Speaking about the game, Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first. CSK win, they stay alive in the competition, but if they lose, it's a goodbye for them as well. Over the seasons, MI and CSK have produced some of the most thrilling contests, but MI have the upper hand overall.