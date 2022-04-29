Mumbai Indians sign Dhawal Kulkarni for remainder of IPL 2022

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have roped in veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 33-year-old pacer Kulkarni has so far played 92 Indian Premier League (IPL) games and has bagged 86 wickets at an economy of 8.30 and an average of 28.8.Kulkarni, who was part of the commentary team of the official broadcaster, has already joined the MI bio-bubble and will soon start his training sessions, according to the reports.

Mumbai's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 229 runs from eight matches and has managed to take just five wickets. The other pacers have also struggled badly this season. The performances of left-arm pacers Jaydev Unadkat (six wickets and 190 runs conceded from five matches) and Daniel Sams (six wickets and 209 runs conceded from five matches) have been pretty ordinary.Unadkat was taken to task by legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the game against Chennai Super Kings, when he failed to defend 17 runs. Pacers Tymal Mills (six wickets and 190 runs conceded from five matches) and Basil Thampi (five wickets and 152 runs conceded from five matches) haven't also put in exceptional performances. Riley Meredith was also used in two games, but he conceded 65 runs and took just three wickets.

