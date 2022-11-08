Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard ahead of IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians had a poor outing in IPL 2022 and it started right from the auction table where many cricket pundits claimed that MI spent too much money on unwanted players. Now the MI team mangement is again in the spotlight. The biggest decision that they will take to take will be around Kieron Pollard's future in the team.

With this big call, the team mangement will also have to take the call on players like Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen and Mayank Markande. Mumbai are the most successful team in the history of IPL with five trophies to their name. In the last season, they finished 10th in the points table which was their worst performance ever. After a poor IPL 2022 season, Mumbai Indians need to rebuild the squad. That will involve a lot of chopping. The first on the list could be Kieron Pollard but a decision is ongoing about his future.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande rose to the limelight in 2018, after a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians. The leg-spinner warmed the bench for almost the entirety of the season, as the likes of Murugan Ashwin and Hrithik Shokeen gained precedence in terms of the pecking order.