Nepal Supreme Court lifts travel ban on rape-accused cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane

Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane is set to fly to Dubai to join the Nepalese squad for the remainder of the ongoing CWC League 2 trilateral series against the UAE and Papua New Guinea after a court order barring him from leaving the country was overturned by the Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday (February 27). The leg-spinner, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of rape, was previously subject to a travel ban as part of his bail conditions. He was consequently omitted from the touring party for the side's final League 2 tour to the Emirates, despite having played the preceding home series against Namibia and Scotland. Upon the delivery of the verdict, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has started preparations to send him on the UAE tour. A division bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Kumar Chudal ruled in favour of the player as he sought an end to the travel ban.

“The defendant is a National and International level player and is required to travel within Nepal and abroad to take part in competitions. The travel ban imposed by High Court Patan over “Case 21, Section A” on 2079 Poush 28 (January 12, 2023) doesn’t comply with it which therefore has been lifted for this cause. The defendant now has appealed to go abroad for World Cup Asia Selection, as per which travel permission Sandeep Lamichhane has been granted and is directed that his passport should be removed from the blacklist in case it is in effect. It is also advised that the concerned authorities should be well informed about it and the defendant Sandeep Lamichhane should be present in front of the court within 15 days upon his arrival back home which shall not count the days required to travel,” the court has stated in the verdict. The case against Lamichhane is registered with the Kathmandu District Court. Now as per the ruling of the Supreme Court, the star cricketer should report to the District Court about his arrival back home and make updates on the case. The Court also has warned Lamichhane that the verdict can be cancelled anytime in case of violation of the order from the court. Along with this, it has directed the Kathmandu District Court to complete the hearing over the case through fast track and deliver the verdict. Earlier this month, Lamichhane again filed a petition at the top court after the High Court barred him from travelling abroad. He demanded an order to permit him to travel to the United Arab Emirates for a triangular series of the ICC World Cup League 2 to start on February 27. The single bench of Justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada had on February 24 decided to conduct the final hearing on Lamichhane’s plea together with the petition from Attorney General’s Office that has knocked the Supreme Court’s door against the High Court’s move to release the cricketer on bail. With the travel ban lifted, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has now revamped preparations to send Lamichhane for the UAE tour.



