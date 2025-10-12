Nepal vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Super Six Match 2

Nepal have won the toss and has opted to bat first against the UAE. Nepal to take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in super six match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday, October 12 at 4 PM IST and 2.30 PM local time. Nepal is coming with winning confidence after thrashing Japan and Kuwait.

Asia Cup depute team, UAE, remained undefeated till now in the group stage in the tournament. The Muhammad Waseem-led team won two matches against Qatar and Malaysia. Both Nepal and the UAE are unbeaten in the tournament up so it will be interesting to watch both unbeaten teams.

Nepal vs UAE 2025 Live Streaming Details

When: October 12, 2025.

Where: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: Fancode.

On Air: The match will not be televised in India.

Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Irfan, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Zahid Ali, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Jonathan Figy

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh