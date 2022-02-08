Netizens troll RCB with funny memes after their IPL auction strategy gets leaked

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to spend big money in the IPL mega auction with available purse of 57 crores. RCB have already retained Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell. Now speculations are rife that RCB is looking to buy West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Veteran Indian batter, Ambati Rayudu, and youngster Riyan Parag at the auction according to a report by news agency PTI. The franchise have reportedly kept a combined Rs. 27 crore reserved for these three players. After their auction plans were leaked, netizens brutally trolled RCB with funny memes and dialogues.

RCB Fan's asking Warner/Bairstow/Livingston,kishan ,SRK,Tripathi



Meanwhile Clown Management :

Targeting RCB planning to bid for the following players with money reserved for them.



Jason Holder - 12cr.

Ambati Rayudu - 8cr.

Riyan Parag - 7cr.🤣



Worst Management I've seen pic.twitter.com/PRiHCZ7a2M — DON (@JustinOffcl) February 7, 2022

