New Zealand to tour UAE for three T20Is in August this year

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday that the national men's senior side will play a three-T20I match series against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in UAE in August this year.

"The BLACKCAPS will play a three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates in August," said NZC in a statement on Thursday.

The squad will stop over in the UAE on the way to England for its white ball commitments, and play all three games under lights.

It will be only the second time New Zealand has played the UAE in a full international, following the 1996 World Cup ODI between the two sides at Faisalabad, in Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he was delighted that New Zealand would be playing the UAE. "In terms of the global cricket family, it is important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale. NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board and our players are very familiar with the environment. I know the BLACKCAPS will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team," said White. Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani described New Zealand as one of the world's top T20 sides. "This series will be a massive opportunity for our players, to not only compete against a top team but also to learn from some of the best players in the world. We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support," said Usmani. The three matches will be played on August, 17, 19 and 20, with the venues yet to be confirmed.

( With inputs from ANI )

