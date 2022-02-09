NZ vs Ind: Last few overs didn't go in our favour, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed disappointment after her side lost in the one-off T20I against New Zealand at the John Davies Oval on Wednesday.

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine's good knocks with the bat were followed by Jess Kerr's two-wicket haul as New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the one-off T20I.

"I think we were in the game when we were bowling but the last few overs didn't go in our favour and didn't get any partnerships with the bat as well. Lot to learn from this and hopefully we will get better in the next few games. Playing at the same venue (for ODIs) definietly helps us," Harmanpreet said after the game.

Earlier, Bates and Devine played knocks of 36 and 31 to help New Zealand post 155/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For India, Deepti Sharma returned with two wickets.

India and New Zealand will now lock horns in five-match ODI series, beginning Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

