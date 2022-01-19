Ottis Gibson appointed head coach of Yorkshire

Yorkshire have appointed former West Indies allrounder Ottis Gibson as their new head coach, the club confirmed on Wednesday (January 19).Gibson will also have two assistant coaches alongside him as part of the coaching staff and will report to Darren Gough, the interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket. The 52-year-old has played two Tests and 15 ODIs for West Indies and has also enjoyed multiple stints in county cricket with the highlight being his 10-fer in an innings for Durham against Hampshire in 2007.

"I'm extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as Head Coach," Gibson said following his appointment. "This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward. I've spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

Gough confirmed that several high-profile candidates applied for the role following Gale's departure. "Ottis is one of the best coaches in the world and will be a fantastic addition," he said. "His knowledge, commitment, experience and cricket know-how will be vital for us as we move into pre-season and get ourselves up and running. We were absolutely blown away by the level of interest and quality of candidates for this role, but I have no doubt that he's the best person for the job and will pick up the challenge with relish". Gibson will join the club once his contract as bowling coach with the Multan Sultans in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) finishes at the conclusion of the tournament.