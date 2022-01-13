Ottis Gibson quits as Bangladesh fast-bowling coach, to join Multan Sultans

Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach and former West Indies bowler Ottis Gibson has decided that he will not renew his contract after completing his two year service with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The 52-year-old will be joining the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans from the start of their campaign on January 27.

"Ottis Gibson didn't want to renew his contract which we accepted. Local coaches will look after the fast-bowling department temporarily. We hope to replace Gibson with another foreign coach shortly," said Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations committee chairman as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The former West Indies bowler had joined the Bangladesh team in January 2020, replacing Charl Langeveldt. He was also the only voice from the establishment to urge senior player Mashrafe Mortaza to retire from international cricket.

Under his coaching, Bangladesh fast bowlers took 13 wickets in the Mount Maunganui Test against New Zealand. Ebadot Hossain, who took 6 for 46 in the second innings, is one of the quicks who has benefited from Gibson's tenure as bowling coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor