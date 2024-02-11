T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Will Win this Time, Says Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy, the former captain and current coach of the West Indies cricket team, has expressed utmost confidence in his team's ability to clinch victory in the upcoming T20 World Cup series. With a blend of determination and optimism, Sammy believes that the West Indies squad is poised to make history by securing the title on home soil.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Sammy highlighted the team's remarkable progress over the past year, emphasizing their unbeaten streak in T20 series throughout 2023. This achievement has significantly boosted the team's morale, instilling a strong sense of belief and determination among the players.

"The way we’ve progressed over the last year; we didn’t lose a T20 series in 2023, confidence is building, momentum is building. We all believe that we can become the first team to actually win the tournament at home and that’s what we are working towards," Sammy affirmed.

Moreover, Sammy emphasized the abundance of cricketing opportunities available to the West Indies players, despite not being engaged in international fixtures. Many of the team members actively participate in prominent leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ensuring that they remain in top form and are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

"Our guys will not be playing international cricket, but they will not be short of cricket. So many leagues, (they) play in the IPL, the PSL, and obviously playing (the World Cup) at home, it’s our conditions," Sammy remarked, underlining the familiarity and advantage of playing in home conditions.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 is set to unfold in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) throughout the month of June. This edition is poised to be historic, marking the first time in any ICC tournament that 20 teams will compete for cricketing glory.