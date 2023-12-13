West Indies stun England with remarkable T20I comeback in Barbados

In a spectacular return to international cricket after more than two years, Andre Russell delivered a stellar performance, clinching a three-wicket haul and an unbeaten 29* off 14 balls. His impactful contribution played a pivotal role as the West Indies successfully chased down England's formidable total of 171 with 11 deliveries to spare at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

This remarkable run chase marked a historic feat, becoming the highest successful one at the picturesque Kensington Oval, surpassing the previous record of 155/5 set by the West Indies against England in 2014. Russell's exceptional display not only secured a victory for the Caribbean side but also instilled confidence as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted with the USA in less than six months.

Earlier, England had a promising start with Phil Salt (40) and Jos Buttler (39) forging a strong opening partnership of 77 runs. However, Alzarri Joseph's three-wicket haul (3/54) and Russell's impactful bowling in the final overs limited England to a dismissive score.

Shai Hope (36) and Kyle Mayers (35) displayed adept batting skills for the West Indies, steering them towards victory. Despite a brief rain delay and spirited bowling from Rehan Ahmed (3/39) offering England a glimmer of hope, Russell, alongside Rovman Powell (31*), guided the West Indies to the highest successful T20I run chase at the venue, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The teams are set to clash again in Grenada on Thursday, promising another thrilling encounter.