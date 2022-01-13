Ottis Gibson to step down as Bangladesh pace bowling coach

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson will not renew his contract as bowling coach. According to a Cricbuzz report, Gibson is set to join Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League as an assistant and fast bowling coach with the tournament set to start on January 27.

Gibson, who replaced former South African pace bowler Charl Langeveldt, came onboard in 2020 after working as head coach of South Africa and West Indies. He also had stints with England as a bowling coach. Former West Indies pacer, Gibson, played two Tests and 15 ODIs between 1995 and 1999. He featured in 177 first-class matches where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5604 runs.

