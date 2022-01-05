We raised our hand and said we have to beat New Zealand: Ebadot Hossain

Mount Maunganui, Jan 5 Bangladesh pace bowler Ebadot Hossain said on Wednesday that self-belief was the key to defeating New Zealand on their home soil, adding that the eight-wicket Test win will inspire the next generation to dream of more overseas triumphs.

Ebadot was the architect of Bangladesh's historic win in the inaugural Test at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, taking six second-innings wickets as the tourists clinched their first victory against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game. This was Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.

For New Zealand the reigning World Test champions , it was the end of their eight-series winning run on home soil since 2017 and also ended their 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests.

Finishing with second-innings figure of 6/46, Ebadot was adjudged 'Player of the Match', as the tourists chased down a target of 40 for the loss of two wickets.

"In New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get a win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand and said, 'We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil and we can do it.' They are (World) Test champions, if we can beat them our next generation will be inspired," Ebadot said in the post-match presentation.

Ebadot, who finished with seven wickets in the match and became the first Bangladesh pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in over eight years, credited former West Indies fast bowler and his coach Ottis Gibson for the success.

"In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

On his trademark salute after every wicket, Ebadot said, "I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor