Our bowlers were outstanding, Mitchell Starc in particular: Steve Smith

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 : After registering a thumping 10-wicket victory over India, captain Steve Smith lauded Australia's "outstanding" bowlers and said Mitchell Starc in particular with the new ball put Men in Blue under pressure.

Starc's fifer followed by Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head's brutal hitting guided Australia to 10 wickets victory with 234 balls to spare against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Starc returned with a figure of 5/53 in eight overs, his ninth ODI five-wicket haul, as India was bundled out for 117 runs in 26 overs.

Smith was taken aback by the quick result, which was achieved with 39 overs to spare.

"Was a quick one. Only 37 overs you don't see that too often. Starc, with the new ball, put them under pressure. It was a nice start to the day. I didn't know how the wicket was going to play. There was no real total in mind. It was about going out there and executing our skills and hopefully putting Indians under pressure, fortunately, we were able to do that. It was one of those days and we were on the right side of it," said Steve Smith in a post-match presentation.

In reply, Australia needed only 11 overs to chase the total down as they took apart India with some brutal hitting. Mitchell Marsh was devastated during his 36-ball 66*, smashing sixes fours and sixes each. Travis Head wasn't to be left behind as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 30 balls.

"Just that kind of a day when the nicks went to hand. The way Head and Marsh played at the start, they just kept going and we were able to bounce back after the last game. Don't know about the catch of the century. Nice that I held on today. Fortunate I was able to hang on to it. It was a big wicket, Hardik is an unbelievable player," he added.

Australia chased down the target in the 11th over of the match and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor