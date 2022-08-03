Pakistan announce strong 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022

Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah has been included in Pakistan's 5-member T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, replacing the out of form Hasan Ali. The 19-year-old pacer has already represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, and he will be joined by all-rounder Salman Agha in the ODI series, which will form a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.Pakistan have also retained left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for the marquee event.

Squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Speaking on the team selection, chief selector Mohammad Wasim said, "We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach. "Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani. Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.