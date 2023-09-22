Upset Naseem Shah reacts after being ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was left dejected after missing ICC World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury.Naseem took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his disappointment.“With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon,” Naseem said.“Thank you to all my fans for the prayers,” he added.

Hasan Ali has replaced the injured Naseem in Pakistan’s squad. Naseem suffered a shoulder injury at the Asia Cup 2023 and is expected to stay on the sidelines for a long period of time.Ali last played an ODI match for Pakistan in 2022 against West Indies in Multan.The squad will be led by prolific batter Babar Azam.Pakistan made two changes to the squad which played in the Asia Cup 2023 with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf excluded and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris dropping down to reserves.