Moin Khan accuses PCB of medical negligence for Naseem Shah's injury ahead of World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan slammed the Pakistan cricket administration over Naseem Shah's injury. Naseem's injury is a disaster of Pakistan's team medical panel and physiotherapist. Because he has been constantly complaining that he is having problem since three to four months yet they were continuously playing him. A player would always wish to not get dropped but when he is telling you about his injury, you have to take it very seriously. The medical panel didn't take it seriously. This was a recipe for disaster,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Moin did, however, state that Hasan Ali was the best option for Pakistan following Naseem's injury-forced absence.“The authorities in PCB should task them [medical panel] because we suffered a great loss ahead of World Cup when Naseem was in form and was bowling extraordinarily. And which is why now we have to take Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali is an experienced bowler, who has been through similar circumstances. From that point of view, this decision is suitable and Hasan Ali's selection is justified.”Pakistan is scheduled to play their initial warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29, followed by a clash with Australia on October 3.Their tournament opener will take place against the Netherlands in Hyderabad (October 6), with a subsequent match against Sri Lanka scheduled for October 10. Pakistan were among the last of the teams participating in the World Cup to announce their 15-member squad, partly due to a major injury right before the tournament in star pacer Naseem Shah.