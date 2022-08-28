Pakistan bowled out, India to chase 148 for victory

Pakistan were bundled out for 147 after Indian bowlers showed impressive bowling skills. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan. Virat Kohli is playing his 100th T20 International and is second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances in each format.

Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven while Avesh Khan was picked as third pacer alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.