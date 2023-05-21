Cameron Green's maiden IPL century guides MI to 8-wicket win over SRH, keeps playoffs hope alive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Cameron Green's maiden IPL century helped Mumbai Indians (MI) to clinch a thumping 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

With the win over SRH, Mumbai Indians moved to the fourth spot and kept their playoffs hopes alive. Green became the sixth Mumbai Indians batter to hit an IPL century and the third overseas player to do so for the 5-time champions.

Green scored the highest for MI with 100 off 47 while captain Rohit Sharma played a stunning knock of 56 off 37 deliveries. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Dagar bagged one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 201, Mumbai Indians lost their star opener, Ishan Kishan in the third over of the game. However, the swashbuckling duo of Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma slammed SRH bowlers all around the ground and their team's scoreboard ticking.

The batting pair were decisive in their approach and made the SRH bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Hyderabad bowlers failed to get any purchase from the wicket and lose runs at regular intervals.

Green slammed a 20-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game. The duo of Green and Rohit smoked Vivrant Sharma for 19 runs.

Rohit continued the carnage as he hammered three fours in a row off pacer Umran Malik's over. The blistering duo stitched up a 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the game.

Rohit brought up his half-century in 32 balls while Green continued to pile up runs.

In the 14th over, Mayank Dagar provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed well-set dangerous batter Rohit for 56 off 37.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Suryakumar and Green joined hands and slammed Malik for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one huge six.

In the 18th over, Green scored a single run to slam his maiden century and guided his team home with an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal's opening wicket partnership of 140 runs powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 200/5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Vivrant scored his maiden half-century and returned to the Pavillion after scoring 69 off 47 balls while Mayank Agarwal clinched his first fifty of this season, scoring 83 off 46 balls.

Put to bat first, SRH openers Vivrant and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start as in the powerplay they did not lose any wickets and added 53 runs on the scoreboard.

Young batter Vivrant brought his maiden fifty off 36 balls in the 9.5 overs. MI's concern was increasing as both the openers were batting strong in the middle adding 100 runs in 11 overs.

In the 13th over, Vivrant and Agarwal punished Jason Behrendorff as they collected 19 runs by hitting two sixes and one four.

Agarwal also returned back to his form in the last match of SRH, he scored his fifty off 33 balls in the 12.2 over.

After playing an excellent inning of 69 off 47 balls, Vivrant was dismissed by Akash Madhwal in 13.5 overs. He struck nine fours and two sixes in his innings.

Agarwal's knock came to an end when Akash Madhwal cleared him in the 16.4 over. He scored a brilliant 83 off 46 balls. MI then took a quick wicket of Glenn Phillips who scored just one run. Chris Jordan dismissed him in the 17.4 overs.

MI did a great comeback in Madhwal's 19th over, when he cleared up batters in consecutive balls. He dismissed Heinrich Klaasen at 18 and then Harry Brook on a duck.

With the last ball six, SRH posted a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Sanvir Singh 4* and Aiden Markram 13*.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters by conceding only 37 runs. Jordan was also able to take one wicket.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200/5 (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69, Akash Madhwal 4-37) Vs Mumbai Indians 201/2 (Cameron Green 100*, Rohit Sharma 56; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1-26).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor