Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah hospitalised after contracting pneumonia

Pakistan’s star pacer Naseem Shah has contracted pneumonia, and will stay in hospital overnight, Pakistan Cricket Board announced.As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the medical team is keeping an eye on him and that any decision regarding his participation in the remaining matches against England would be made only after reviewing his medical reports.

The development, however, practically disqualifies him from the entire Lahore leg of the series aginst England and casts serious doubt on his ability to play in the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on October 7 and serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan squad will leave for New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series also featuring Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. The team will next depart for Australia for the World Cup, where, after a pair of warm-ups – including against England – they play their opening group match of the tournamnet on October 23 against India in Melbourne. Naseem featured in the first match of the current series against England, and also played a key part in the recently concluded Asia Cup.