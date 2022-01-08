Pakistan women's coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

David Hemp, the Pakistan Women's head coach, has been tested positive for COVID-19, and his return back to Pakistan from UK has been delayed. Hemp is asymptomatic and will join the team next week in Karachi, subject to returning a negative result.Hemp was supposed to take charge of the training camp, which will be held at the High Performance Centre in Karachi from January 8, as a preparation for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. The 36 players who are a part of the camp, will be divided into two teams of 18 each and will play in a tri-series alongside an Under-16 boys' team from Karachi, starting from January 10.

The performance in the matches at the training camp will be taken into consideration to draw the final squad for the World Cup. In Hemp's absence, bowling coach Arshad Khan will be in-charge of the camp.Pakistan kick off their World Cup campaign against India on March 6. Hemp, who played 22 ODIs for Bermuda and 271 first-class games, has previously coached Melbourne Stars at the Women's Big Bash League and the Victorian women's team. He is a qualified UK level four coach, who also had a coaching role with Australia’s team for cricketers with an intellectual disability, and was the director of coaching at Scotch College.

