PCB chief Zaka Ashraf accused of 'misdoings and unconstitutional decisions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf has been accused of 'flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions' by Zulfiqar Malik, a member of his own management committee. Ashraf made the allegations in an email marked to the Prime Minister's Office and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPL) ministry as well. The developments, including the content of email, were reported by ESPNCricinfo. As per the email, Malik accused the PCB chief of the following irregularities and wrongdoings:

Failing its legal, prescribed mandate, which was to manage only the board's daily affairs and not make long-term decisions

Ignoring directives from the IPC to hold board elections so that the interim set-up finishes, and a chairman is appointed

Failing to provide his degree certificate, which is a prerequisite for becoming a PCB chairman

Allowing his son Chaudhry Khan Mohammad to meddle informally in board matters

Misusing the office of the PCB election commissioner to carry out political victimisation of opponents and running rigged elections in regions.

Malik explained that some of the long-term decisions like the appointment of the former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and other appointments of several Directors, Consultants, and officials were done without any consultation or approval of most members. "The appointment of Chief Selector (Inzamam ul Haq, who has now resigned) for three years on a hefty ₹2.5 million per month, appointment of several Directors, Consultants, officials, Scrutiny and other Committees, approval of various projects and budget, huge expenses on different heads, hiring of legal counsels on exorbitant rates and removal or sidelining some key officials fall in the categories of long term decisions in violation of the clear cut mandate of the MC," said Malik. The four-month tenure of Zaka Ashraf lead administration will be completing on November 5 and there's no clarity over who takes over next in the round of 'musical chair. 'The PCB, in response to the mail, has also issued a statement, which read: "Every decision is taken according to the constitution." "Matters between IPC and PCB are internal and PCB would not like to offer a comment on its dealings with IPC," the board added. The PCB has become somewhat of a laughing stock in the recent times after Pakistan team's dismal show at the World Cup.

