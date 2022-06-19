PCB suspends national level coach after molestation allegations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended one of its national level coaches after a player alleged he had molested her. The coach, Nadeem Iqbal of Multan region, was a well-known pace bowler in his playing days and made his first class debut for the same team as the great pacer Waqar Younis.It was thought by a few at the time that he was a more promising prospect than Waqar, in particular because of his ability to swing the new ball.

He never, however, made the step up to international cricket. Iqbal played his last game of professional cricket in March 2004. He finished with 258 wickets in 80 first-class matches and 65 wickets in 49 List A matches.Iqbal was appointed as a coach for the Southern Punjab region by a previous PCB administration. Although he remained on the board's payroll, he hadn't been involved in any of the numerous coaching programmes the PCB runs for the last couple of years.

