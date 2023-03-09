Players sent off the field for warm up, cricket match or political rally?

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A colourful event was organised before the match to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Australia friendship. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanis, were present at the ceremony.

The visit of the Prime Ministers of both countries led to tight security arrangements. About three thousand policemen were deployed for patrolling. That is why players from both teams were not allowed to enter the stadium for warm-up before the match and had to practice outside in the nets.

Minutes before the toss, the players were allowed to enter the stadium for a warm-up. The entire ceremony also pushed back the coin toss. For security reasons, security arrangements were put in place around the two Prime Ministers. The ground was closed to Indian and Australian players for practice ahead of the Ahmedabad Test. In a chariot, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese circled the entire stadium.