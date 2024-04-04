GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable Playing XI, Key Players, Head-to-Head, Pitch and Weather Report For Match 17

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The teams come into the contest with contrasting form. Gujarat lost their away match to the Chennai Super Kings after a win over the Mumbai Indians but bounced back with a six-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Punjab, meanwhile, has lost two consecutive games after opening their campaign with a win.

Probable Playing XIs:

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma. Impact Player: Darshan Nalkande.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. Impact Player: Arshdeep Singh.

Players to Watch:

GT: Mohit Sharma - The veteran bowler has been in top form, with his slow-ball mastery playing a key role in the Titans' win over Hyderabad. He took three wickets for 25 runs in four overs and conceded only three runs in the last over.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan - With improved performance in the PowerPlay, captain Dhawan will be crucial for Punjab to set a strong total in Ahmedabad.

Head-to-Head:

Gujarat and Punjab have met three times in the IPL since 2022, with the Titans leading the head-to-head record with two wins to one.

Gujarat Titans' Record at Ahmedabad:

Played: 12, Won: 8, Lost: 4.

Pitch and Weather:

A high-scoring pitch is expected for the GT vs. PBKS match. Dew is likely to play a significant role again in Ahmedabad. Temperatures are forecast to be around 30 degrees Celsius with low humidity on a cloudy day.

Broadcast Information:

The GT vs. PBKS IPL 2024 match will be streamed on the JioCinema app and televised on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, April 4, starting at 7:30 PM IST.