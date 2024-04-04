IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning streak with a commanding 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring IPL match on Wednesday. This win propelled KKR to the top of the points table, pushing Rajasthan Royals down to second place. Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans follow closely behind. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at sixth, with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians rounding out the table.
Orange Cap Update
Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag remain atop the Orange Cap leaderboard for most runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen. Rishabh Pant and David Warner climbed the ranks after their impressive performances in the DC vs. KKR match, securing the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Purple Cap Remains Unchanged
The bowling rankings (Purple Cap) remain unchanged after the DC vs. KKR match. Mustafizur Rahman maintains his lead, followed by Mayank Yadav in second. Yuzvendra Chahal remains in third, with Mohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed holding onto fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Match 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):
|POSITION
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|WINS
|LOSSES
|NO RESULT
|NET RUN RATE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|POINTS
|RECENT FORM
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2.518
|666/56.5
|552/60.0
|6
|WWW
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.249
|505/55.3
|471/60.0
|6
|WWW
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.976
|553/58.4
|507/60.0
|4
|LWW
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.483
|553/60.0
|524/60.0
|4
|WWL
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-0.738
|479/59.1
|530/60.0
|4
|WLW
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.204
|643/60.0
|622/59.1
|2
|LWL
|7
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.337
|531/59.2
|551/59.2
|2
|LLW
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.876
|686/79.2
|719/75.3
|2
|LLWL
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.347
|704/80.0
|805/79.2
|2
|LWLL
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
|533/60.0
|572/55.3
|0
|LLL
Here is the updated Orange Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|BALLS FACED
|STRIKE RATE
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|4
|4
|1
|203
|83*
|67.67
|144
|140.97
|0
|2
|17
|8
|2
|Riyan Parag
|3
|3
|2
|181
|84*
|181.00
|113
|160.17
|0
|2
|13
|12
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|3
|3
|1
|167
|80*
|83.50
|76
|219.73
|0
|2
|5
|17
|4
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|4
|0
|152
|55
|38.00
|96
|158.33
|0
|2
|12
|9
|5
|David Warner
|4
|4
|0
|148
|52
|37.00
|103
|143.68
|0
|1
|15
|9
Here is the updated Purple Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|OVERS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|BEST BOWLING
|AVERAGE
|ECONOMY
|STRIKE RATE
|4 WICKETS
|5 WICKETS
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|3
|3
|12.0
|106
|7
|29/4
|15.14
|8.83
|10.28
|1
|0
|2
|Mayank Yadav
|2
|2
|8.0
|41
|6
|14/3
|6.83
|5.12
|8.00
|0
|0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3
|3
|10.0
|55
|6
|11/3
|9.16
|5.50
|10.00
|0
|0
|4
|Mohit Sharma
|3
|3
|12.0
|93
|6
|25/3
|15.50
|7.75
|12.00
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4
|4
|16.0
|131
|6
|21/2
|21.83
|8.18
|16.00
|0
|0
KKR vs DC Highlights:
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) maintained their unbeaten record in the 2024 IPL season with a dominant 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.
Electing to bat first at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, KKR got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (85). The southpaw shared a 60-run opening stand with Phil Salt (18) before debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) impressed with a half-century of his own. Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) provided late impetus as KKR posted a formidable total of 272/7. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming 3 wickets.
DC's chase faltered early as they slumped to 33/4, losing Prithvi Shaw (10), David Warner (18), Mitchell Marsh, and Abhishek Porel. Captain Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (55) staged a valiant fightback with a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but both fell shortly after reaching their fifties. The KKR bowlers kept chipping away, with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy taking 3 wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc added two scalps, while Narine and Russell chipped in with a wicket each to dismiss DC for 166 in 17.2 overs.