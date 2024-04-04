IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After KKR vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning streak with a commanding 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring IPL match on Wednesday. This win propelled KKR to the top of the points table, pushing Rajasthan Royals down to second place. Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans follow closely behind. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at sixth, with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians rounding out the table.

Orange Cap Update

Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag remain atop the Orange Cap leaderboard for most runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen. Rishabh Pant and David Warner climbed the ranks after their impressive performances in the DC vs. KKR match, securing the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Purple Cap Remains Unchanged

The bowling rankings (Purple Cap) remain unchanged after the DC vs. KKR match. Mustafizur Rahman maintains his lead, followed by Mayank Yadav in second. Yuzvendra Chahal remains in third, with Mohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed holding onto fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Match 16 between  Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):

POSITIONTEAMMATCHES PLAYEDWINSLOSSESNO RESULTNET RUN RATEFORAGAINSTPOINTSRECENT FORM
1Kolkata Knight Riders33002.518666/56.5552/60.06WWW
2Rajasthan Royals33001.249505/55.3471/60.06WWW
3Chennai Super Kings32100.976553/58.4507/60.04LWW
4Lucknow Super Giants32100.483553/60.0524/60.04WWL
5Gujarat Titans3210-0.738479/59.1530/60.04WLW
6Sunrisers Hyderabad31200.204643/60.0622/59.12LWL
7Punjab Kings3120-0.337531/59.2551/59.22LLW
8Royal Challengers Bangalore4130-0.876686/79.2719/75.32LLWL
9Delhi Capitals4130-1.347704/80.0805/79.22LWLL
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423533/60.0572/55.30LLL

Here is the updated Orange Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 16 between  Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):

POSITIONPLAYERMATCHESINNINGSNOT OUTRUNSHIGHEST SCOREAVERAGEBALLS FACEDSTRIKE RATE100s50s4s6s
1Virat Kohli44120383*67.67144140.9702178
2Riyan Parag33218184*181.00113160.17021312
3Heinrich Klaasen33116780*83.5076219.7302517
4Rishabh Pant4401525538.0096158.3302129
5David Warner4401485237.00103143.6801159

Here is the updated Purple Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 16 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):

POSITIONPLAYERMATCHESINNINGSOVERSRUNSWICKETSBEST BOWLINGAVERAGEECONOMYSTRIKE RATE4 WICKETS5 WICKETS
1Mustafizur Rahman3312.0106729/415.148.8310.2810
2Mayank Yadav228.041614/36.835.128.0000
3Yuzvendra Chahal3310.055611/39.165.5010.0000
4Mohit Sharma3312.093625/315.507.7512.0000
5Khaleel Ahmed4416.0131621/221.838.1816.0000

KKR vs DC Highlights:

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) maintained their unbeaten record in the 2024 IPL season with a dominant 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, KKR got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (85). The southpaw shared a 60-run opening stand with Phil Salt (18) before debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) impressed with a half-century of his own. Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) provided late impetus as KKR posted a formidable total of 272/7. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming 3 wickets.

DC's chase faltered early as they slumped to 33/4, losing Prithvi Shaw (10), David Warner (18), Mitchell Marsh, and Abhishek Porel. Captain Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (55) staged a valiant fightback with a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but both fell shortly after reaching their fifties. The KKR bowlers kept chipping away, with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy taking 3 wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc added two scalps, while Narine and Russell chipped in with a wicket each to dismiss DC for 166 in 17.2 overs.

