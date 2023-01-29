In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the snow cricket matches during the Winter Games in Kashmir and called it an "extension of Khelo India movement"

During the 97th edition of his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Modi also urged the visitors to attend such events whenever they plan a trip to Kashmir.

"Winter Games were organized in Syedabad, Kashmir. The theme of these Games was - Snow Cricket! You might think Snow Cricket would be a very exciting game -and you are absolutely right. Kashmiri youth make cricket even more amazing in the snow.

"Through this, there is also a search for young players in Kashmir, who will later play as Team India. In a way, this is also an extension of the Khelo India Movement. In Kashmir, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth regarding sports. In the coming times, many of these youth will win medals for the country, and will hoist the tricolour. I would suggest that the next time you plan a trip to Kashmir, take out time to visit such events. These experiences will make your trip even more memorable," Modi said

Jammu and Kashmir has produced some really exciting cricketing talent as of late. One of the most brilliant emerging talents from here is pace sensation Umran Malik. The 23-year-old is also known as the 'Jammu Express'.

Umran earned a lot of acclaim across the world after his exploits in the Indian Premier League 2022, which saw him take 22 wickets in 14 matches with the best bowling figures of 5/25. Legendary pacers Dale Steyn (also the bowling coach of Umran's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Brett Lee are some of the mighty figures of the sport who were impressed with Umran's sheer pace, which made it easy for him to cross the 150 mark while bowling.

He has represented India in eight ODI matches, in which he has taken 13 wickets with the best bowling figures of 3/57. Umran has also played seven T20I matches for India, in which he has taken nine wickets with the best bowling figures of 3/48. His wicket-taking ability and knack to disturb a batter's footwork with his pace have made him an exciting talent to watch out for.

Umran is currently a part of India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand. The second T20I will be played in Ranchi on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

