Proteas legend Mignon du Preez retires from ODIs and Test cricket

Former South Africa Women's captain Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from ODI and Test cricket with immediate effect. "I've been wonderfully fortunate to play in four ICC ODI World Cups to date," Du Preez said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa on Thursday (April 7). "These have been some of my most treasured memories in life. I would however love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon. "I feel the time is right to announce my retirement from the longer format of the game and focus my attention on T20 cricket going forward. Thus, I decided to retire from ODI cricket at the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand.

"I feel South African women's cricket is in a very healthy state and the time is right to step away and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this beautiful game of ours. "Du Preez retires as the most capped South Africa Women's player with 154 games under her belt since her debut in 2007 as a teenager, scoring 3760 runs - also a national record. She captained South Africa in 46 of those games. Her only Test appearance was in Mysore against India, in 2014, where she scored a century in the debut innings. In the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup, Du Preez made her 150th appearance against the hosts New Zealand and scored the last of her 18 ODI fifties in their record highest chase in their final league game, knocking 2017 runners up India out of the semifinals race. Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Officer said, "Mignon is a champion of women's cricket in South Africa and the world at large. A true example for any young girl who wants to take up the sport; that anything is possible through dedication, determination, and ever-lasting inquisitiveness to your craft while maintaining kindness and humility.

