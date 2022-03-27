Women's CWC: SA's Mignon du Preez feels 'fortunate' for team's support in tournament

Mignon du Preez who smashed half-century and scored winning runs on the final ball as South Africa beat India in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on Sunday, said that she is fortunate for the team's support throughout the tournament.

Du Preez got to her fifty in the final over. Needing a single off the last ball, Du Preez easily put the ball over mid-wicket as India crashed out of the World Cup.

"I have been very fortunate, the girls have supported me throughout, I haven't had the best start to the tournament with the bat but to be able to do it today for us today was very special. The biggest thing was to take it deep. When I got in, there was still quite a few overs and we knew if we actually gave us some time, it'll get easier," said Mignon du Preez in a post-match presentation.

"Myself and Kapp said again we just need to take it as deep as possible because we know what Chloe can do. She hit a couple of boundaries. It (this knock) means a lot, it's been a tough few weeks when I haven't contributed like I would have liked. To do it when it matters the most, getting the momentum right into the semifinal, I'll take it any time of the week. (Message to fans) We can't do it without you, thank you very much for all the support," she added.

Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj took India to 274/7 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. While Proteas pulled it back in the final two overs with the wickets of Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur to restrict India to 274/7.

The two batters Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall brought up their 100-run partnership in the 21st over as South Africa looked to chase the total.

With the win, South Africa ended India's run of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and set up their semi-final clash against defending champions England.

( With inputs from ANI )

