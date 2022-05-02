Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tazmin Brits earn maiden CSA contracts, Mignon du Preez left out

Johannesburg, May 2 Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and right-handed top-order batter Tazmin Brits on Monday earned their maiden Cricket South Africa (CSA) contracts for the 2022/23 season.

The duo were recently part of South Africa's squad in the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, where the Proteas reached the semifinals.

But senior batter Mignon du Preez, who retired from Test as well as ODI formats but is still available for T20Is after playing a crucial hand in South Africa reaching the last four stage of 50-over World Cup, has been omitted from the list. Pace all-rounder Nadine de Klerk too has not been included in the 15-member list.

"After a remarkable year for the Momentum Proteas that saw the team climb to and maintain second spot in the ODI world rankings, it is with immense pleasure to announce next season's squad of contracted players as they embark on their next challenge in world cricket," said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki.

"Just like the previous 12 months, the next year brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of international cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly believe in the set-up in place at the top of our women's game to continue breaking boundaries and make their mark in the game."

"On behalf of CSA, congratulations to Tazmin Brits and Nonkululeko Mlaba on their newly-awarded contracts. Their dedication and work on and off the field has not gone unnoticed and these contracts are a reward for their contributions."

The Proteas Women will begin the 2022/23 season by touring Ireland for three T20Is and as many ODIs in June before playing a multi-format series against England between June 25 to July 27.

It will be followed by women's T20 cricket event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham in August. 2023 will see South Africa play hosts to Women's T20 World Cup in February as well as the inaugural women's U19 World Cup.

South Africa women's contracted players 2022/23: Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt.

