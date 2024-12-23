South Africa vs Pakistan 2024: Woman Gives Birth in Stadium as Pink Day ODI Celebrates Life and Love with Romantic Proposal

The Pink Day ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium turned into an unforgettable event with two remarkable incidents. The first was a historic victory for Pakistan as they whitewashed South Africa in the series. The second, and perhaps the most talked-about, was the unexpected moment when a woman gave birth to a baby boy right in the stands during the match.

The woman, a spectator enjoying the game, experienced labour and was assisted by the stadium's medical team to deliver her baby. The organizers even displayed congratulations for the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Rabeng, on the scoreboard for their new arrival.

🚨 BABY BORN AT THE CRICKET STADIUM....!!!! 🚨



- Mrs. Rabeng gives birth to a baby boy in the medical centre at the Wanderers Stadium during South Africa Vs Pakistan ODI. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/t9poPzLJ8f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2024

This unique incident, likely the first of its kind during a live cricket match, sparked a debate on social media. Some criticized bringing a heavily pregnant woman to a crowded match, while others humorously suggested the newborn should receive a lifetime pass to cricket matches worldwide.

Adding to the memorable day, another couple grabbed attention in the stadium's vibrant atmosphere. A man proposed to his girlfriend on one knee, presenting her with a ring as a symbol of his love. The romantic gesture received cheers as the woman accepted the proposal, making the day even more special.