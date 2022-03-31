Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Defending champs England thrash SA to set Australia clash in final

All-round England thrashed South Africa by 137 runs in the second semi-final as defending champions booked a place in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Christchurch.

Danni Wyatt's century and Sophie Eccletone's sensational six-wicket haul helped England in ending South Africa's dream run in the World Cup as they were outplayed by the English team in all three departments in the semi-final.

With this win, England have now booked a date with their Ashes rivals, Australia, in the final.

Danni Wyatt's maiden World Cup century saw England post an imposing 293 for eight as Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley put on 116 for the fifth wicket. In response, South Africa were rocked as Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee fell early before Sophie Ecclestone continued her red-hot form to take six for 36 to bowl South Africa out for 156.

Anya Shrubsole had batted England to victory in the 2017 semi-final against the Proteas, but here she delivered with the ball, bowling the tournament's top scorer Wolvaardt for a second-ball duck.

Lee followed in Shrubsole's next over, as Sciver held on to a catch at midwicket to reduce South Africa to eight for two. Kate Cross was the second bowler to get a wicket in her first over as she bowled captain Sune Luus for 21 before Charlie Dean got in on the act to dismiss Goodall for 29 and put South Africa in all kinds of trouble on 67 for four.

Dean had earlier dropped Goodall and then dropped the dangerous Kapp but her spin twin Ecclestone came to her rescue removing Kapp with a turning delivery.

England were so relaxed they could share a laugh in the field at a poor review for LBW on Tryon but the steely determination returned as she was sent on her way the very next ball by Ecclestone to see the Proteas slump to 101 for six.

Mignon du Preez became Ecclestone's third victim, and 17th of the tournament, missing the ball going for a paddle and seeing her bails fly off. Dean held on to a catch to dismiss Ismail as Ecclestone kept piling on the pressure to leave South Africa on the brink of 148 for eight.

Ecclestone then completed her maiden international five-wicket haul as Klaas was caught by Beaumont for three before finishing it off by removing Chetty to finish with the best figures of this World Cup to bowl South Africa out for 156 and set up a final with Australia on Sunday.

Brief Scores: England 293/8 in 50 overs (Danni Wyatt 129, Sophia Dunkley 60; Shabnim Ismail 3/46) vs South Africa 156 all out in 38 overs (Mignon du Preez 30, Lara Goodall 29; Sophie Ecclestone 6/36, Anya Shrubsole 2/27)

( With inputs from ANI )

