Jay Shah To Be Named New ICC Chairman? BCCI Secretary To Quit From Indian Cricket

The election to determine the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to be held in November this year. Greg Barclay has held the post of ICC chairman for four years and although he is eligible for another term, BCCI secretary Jay Shah could reportedly join the fray for the post. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shah is, however, undecided on contesting in the election for the next ICC chairman and will have three months to decide whether to contest or not. He has not spoken up on the possibility of contesting in the election, but according to reports, Shah is eager to change the way of ICC’s functioning following the controversy around the organizing of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

The ICC annual conference is scheduled to be held in Colombo later in July, and a timeline for the chairman’s election is likely to be formalized during the conference. The report adds that should Shah be elected as chairman, he will serve as the chairman for three years, one more year as compared to two years earlier. However, he can only be re-elected once, in contrast to the possibility of being re-elected twice previously. Should Shah take over the ICC chairman post, the 35 year-old will become the youngest to do so.

The Gujarat-born Shah first entered cricket administration in 2009 and was once the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). In 2015, Shah joined the BCCI and four years later, in 2019, he was elected as the secretary of BCCI. Another strong contender for the post of ICC chairman is Sankar Renganathan. However, if Shah becomes the next ICC president, he will will serve a three-year term and will be eligible to become BCCI president in 2028.



