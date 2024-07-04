Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, key contributors to India's recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory, have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for June 2024.

Sharma, the Indian captain, led by example with the bat, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run scorer with 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70. His crucial knocks included a 92 off 41 balls against Australia and a 57 off 39 balls in the semi-final against England.

Bumrah, on the other hand, was India's pace bowling spearhead, claiming 15 wickets in eight matches at an exceptional average of 8.26 and an economical rate of 4.17 runs per over. His timely interventions, including a crucial spell against Pakistan and a decisive performance in the final against South Africa, proved instrumental in India's triumph.

They are joined by Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who topped the tournament's run-scoring charts with 281 runs, for the Player of the Month award.