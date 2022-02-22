PSL: Multan Sultans to clash with Lahore Qalandars in playoffs on Wednesday

Lahore, Feb 22 Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 here on Wednesday.

Whereas Peshawar Zalmi go toe-to-toe against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 on Thursday.

As per a report on psl-t20.com, the winner of Wednesday's fixture will progress to Sunday's final, while the losing side will have another opportunity to qualify for the title match when they meet Thursday's winner on Friday.

Multan Sultans won a record nine matches on their way to the playoff stage, while Lahore Qalandars lost four matches, including a Super Over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

This gave Peshawar Zalmi their sixth win to tie with Lahore Qalandars but were placed third on net run-rate.

Islamabad United's four wins were enough to put them in the top-four ahead of Quetta Gladiators (on net run-rate), while Karachi Kings managed just one win in 10 matches.

In the double-league stage, Sultans defeated Qalandars by five wickets but Qalandars came back strongly to win the return match by a convincing 52-run margin.

Similar is the story between Zalmi and United. United recorded a one-sided nine-wicket victory in the first match between the two sides at the National Stadium before Zalmi held their serve to register a 10-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Overall, Sultans appears to be the side that has all its bases covered. In this edition, they have posted totals of 245-3 (v Quetta Gladiators), 222-3 (v Peshawar Zalmi), 217-5 (v Islamabad United), and 209-5 (v Lahore Qalandars). And this is reflected in the batting table on which Mohammad Rizwan is sitting second with 479 runs and his fellow opener Shan Masood is third on 457 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor