R Ashwin Retains No 1 Spot, Bumrah Climbs to Fourth in ICC Test Rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin continues to hold the top spot in the latest ICC bowling rankings, maintaining his position with 853 rating points. Meanwhile, his Indian teammate Jasprit Bumrah has risen to fourth place after an impressive performance in the opening Test against England, where he secured six wickets.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the third Indian in the top 10 bowling charts, holding the sixth position. Additionally, Jadeja leads the Test all-rounder rankings comfortably.

England's Joe Root, primarily recognized for his batting prowess, showcased his spin skills by claiming five wickets in the Hyderabad Test. This exceptional performance has propelled Root to a career-high rating in the Test all-rounder rankings, securing the fourth position. He trails Ashwin and Shakib-Al-Hasan, while Axar Patel has slipped to sixth place.

Among the top 10 batters, Virat Kohli represents India, holding the sixth position. Ollie Pope, who impressed with a magnificent 196 in the second innings against India, jumped an impressive 20 places to 15th in the rankings. England's Ben Duckett also improved his standing, gaining five places to reach 22nd after contributing significantly with knocks of 35 and 47 against India.

Australia's Usman Khawaja gained two places to secure the eighth position after a notable half-century in the second Test against the West Indies at the Gabba.

Following their outstanding performance against Australia, three West Indies fast bowlers saw improvements in their rankings. Kemar Roach moved up two places to 17th, Alzarri Joseph climbed four spots to 33rd, and Shamar Joseph, the Player-of-the-Match at the Gabba, made a significant leap of 42 places to reach the 50th position in the rankings.