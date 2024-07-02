Rahul Dravid Fare-WALL: Watch Indian Head Coach's Emotional Dressing Room Speech in Barbados After Winning T20 World Cup

India became the ICC T20 world champions once again by beating South Africa in the final of the cricket World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29. The celebratory scenes that unfolded soon after victory were a mix of emotion and elation.

But the video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is emotional as India's head coach Rahul Dravid messages to his teammate in the fare-well speech as BCCI calls it Fare-WALL.

In his last dressing room speech, Dravid said, "I am really short of words, but all I can say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of this incredible memory." "All of you will remember these moments...It's not about runs, not about wickets or career... it's about the moments you enjoyed." "I am proud of you guys, the comeback you all did they way you all fought, the hard work all we did, i think the full country is really proud each and everyone of you what you have achieved."

Rahul Dravid Fare-WALL Speech in in Barbados

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲-𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗟! 🫡



The sacrifices, the commitment, the comeback 🏆



"There were so many sacrifices that each and every one of you made. I see your families here today enjoying it. I see so many families back home, thinking about all the sacrifices they have made since the time you were kids."

Dravid was not ready to extend his contract after India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 last year. His contract was over and Dravid was not keen to continue. But it was captain Rohit Sharma's phone call that changed everything.

“Thank you very much, Ro (Rohit), for making that call in November and asking me to continue. It's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, but also with Ro. Thank you for your time. I know as captain and coach, there are a lot of times we have to chat. We have to agree; we have to disagree. It's been brilliant to know each and every one of you,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on X.