Rahul Dravid on coaching India: ‘Journey has been challenging, saw 6 captains in last 8 months’

India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that his stint with the senior men’s team has been exciting and challenging at the same time. However, the 49-year-old also pointed out the frequent changes in captaincy across formats and how it has helped create more leaders in the team.“It (coaching) has been quite exciting, it has been good fun, I must say. It’s been challenging as well, we have got six captains in the last eight months, which actually wasn’t the plan when I started, but it’s the nature of the number of games we are playing, it’s the nature of Covid, so I have had to work with quite a few people, it has been great fun.

A lot of other guys have got an opportunity to lead, we have got opportunities to create more leaders in the group," Dravid told broadcasters.The legendary India batter further shed light on India’s performance in recent times and said that the Test series against the Proteas was a disappointment as India lost the series after winning the opening Test match.“We have constantly strived to get better, we have tried a lot of different people. In the last eight months, touring South Africa was a bit of a disappointment in terms of Test cricket. Our white ball cricket has been good though, shows the character of the team," he added.Dravid also acknowledged that the Indian Premier League has nurtured several young fast bowlers which are going to represent India in the coming years.“It was incredible to see the fast bowling talent we have (during the IPL), especially with few of the bowlers clocking such (fast) speed. A lot of youngsters got an opportunity to showcase their skills, and a lot of them came good, those are really good signs for Indian cricket, exciting times ahead," he added.