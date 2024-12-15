IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant At 26 Joins Dhoni and Dravid in Elite List with 150 Test Dismissals

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieved a big milestone in Test cricket. The dynamic player completed his 150th dismissal in Test cricket, marking a big feat in his young career. Pant reached this milestone when he caught Usman Khawaja off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. The dismissal came in the 16.1 over, with Bumrah delivering a perfect ball that Khawaja nicked, allowing Pant to take a simple catch behind the stumps.

Pant, who has played 41 matches, now has 135 catches as a wicketkeeper and 15 stumpings. Dhoni leads the list at the moment as he has a total of 294 dismissals, with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Syed Kirmani is second on the list with 198 dismissals (160 catches and 38 stumpings). Pant is in the third spot at the moment and will be aiming to overhaul Kirmani's record soon.Kiran More with 130 dismissals (110 catches and 20 stumpings) and Nayan Mongia with 107 dismissals (99 catches and 8 stumpings) round off the list.

There is a lot of focus on Rishabh Pant in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.Pant was named the Player of the match when he last played at the venue.India secured an amazing three-wicket victory in the game and Rishabh played a pivotal role.Rishabh Pant needs just 88 runs to become the first Indian player to score 200 runs at the Gabba stadium.Currently, ML Jaisimha tops the list of Indian players with most Test runs at the venue with the tally of 175.



