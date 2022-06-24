Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan emulates Sidhu Moosewala's 'Thappi' step

After hitting a terrific ton on Day two of the ongoing final of the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan emulated Sidhu Moose Wala's 'thappi' signature step.

Mumbai found great strength through Sarfaraz Khan as his brilliant knock of 134 powered Mumbai to post 374 runs in their first innings against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sarfaraz was seen smacking his thigh and pointing his finger in the sky soon after he brought up his ton.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Apart from this, the batter also got emotional while celebrating his century and dedicated his achievement to his father.

"You all know the roller-coaster ride I've had, if not for my father, I wouldn't have been here. When we had nothing, I used to travel with my father in trains. When I started playing cricket, I dreamt of scoring a century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. That was fulfilled," said Sarfaraz as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Then I had another dream of scoring a hundred in a Ranji final when my team needed it the most. That is why I got emotional after my century and had tears in my eyes because my father has worked very hard. All the credit for my success goes to him. Without him, I would be nothing. He has never left my side," he added.

Coming to the match, MP also put in a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's just-about-par score in the Ranji Trophy final on Thursday. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs.

Mumbai resumed their first innings on day two at 248/5 with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 40 and Shams Mulani playing at 12. Mumbai lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day. The day totally belonged to Sarfaraz who kept his terrific form going in the domestic tournament by scoring a fourth century of the season.

( With inputs from ANI )

