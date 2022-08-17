Ranji winning coach Chandrakant Pandit appointed head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (August 17) announced Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit, who turns 61 next month, replaces Brendon McCullum, who has taken up the same position with the England men's Test side. Accepting the new challenge, Pandit said, "It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

Pandit, the former India keeper-batter, was at the helm last domestic season when Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title. This was Pandit's sixth first-class title overall as coach.Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India in his six-year international career spanning from 1986 to 1992. Post retirement, he took up coaching and under his tutelage both Mumbai (2003 and 2004) and Vidarbha (2018 and 2019) clinched back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles.Pandit's appointment will reunite him with Mumbai star Shreyas Iyer, who was named KKR captain after last year's mega shuffle.

