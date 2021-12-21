Ranveer Singh starrer '83' to get a sequel?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on World Cup 1983, is all set to hit theatres on Dec 24th. The film starring Singh in the lead role chronicles the life of Kapil Dev with a focus on the cricket world cup that India won in 1983.While the film is yet to hit the big screens, moviegoers are already expecting that after '83, a sequel to it based on the 2011 World Cup will also be made.

Spilling some beans on the same, Kabir Khan told a news portal that as of now he is still stuck in 1983. As far as the World Cup of 2011 is concerned, it is not a sequel but a separate story in itself. However, Khan added that he is not thinking about it right now as he is totally focused on '83 and he just can’t wait for the world to see it. Kabir had earlier stated in many interviews that he is not very keen on making sequels. The story that follows the Indian cricket team as they win their first World Cup in London in 1983 has been in the making for a few years now and is said to be the most anticipated film of 2021. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in 83.