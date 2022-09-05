Ravi Bishnoi had handled the pressure very well against Pakistan: Irfan Pathan

Dubai, Sep 5 Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan was impressed with the way leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi handled the pressure against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match.

In the match played at Dubai International Stadium, Bishnoi, playing in his first match of the tournament, struck in his very first over, taking out Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his economical spell of 1/26 in four overs at an economy rate of 6.5 to be the pick of bowlers for India.

"As far as the bowling is concerned, obviously this bowling unit needs to get better in many departments but I thought in the first half they bowled really well and Bishnoi, specially Bishnoi playing his first game that too against Pakistan in this Asia Cup, there was a lot of pressure."

"But the way he handled the power play and got the prize wicket of Babar Azam it was fantastic to see. It is not easy, the pressure on the Indian bowlers during the game against Pakistan is a lot and Bishnoi had (has) handled the pressure very well," said Pathan on 'Follow the Blues' show on Star Sports.

Pathan also commended Rohit Sharma's captaincy during the thrilling match and was impressed with how he rotated the bowlers and utilised the spinners at the right moments though it wasn't enough for India to avoid a five-wicket loss.

"A captain can be tested on two things specially how he handles the bowler, specially when the bowlers are new and when you are defending too. These two times you get to realise and I have seen time and again Rohit Sharma is a fantastic leader. He manages the bowlers really well, he knows when to play which bowler."

"(He) Made Bishnoi bowl an over during the power play, he had taken a wicket but he still kept him waiting, did not let him bowl another over and got him again after Chahal's over as he knows Bishnoi is a different kind of bowler, not a typical leg spin bowler, doesn't bowl side arm so it was difficult for Pakistan to read his bowling style that is why he had given just 8 runs off his first two overs."

"Rohit Sharma manages the team very well and I hope that when the whole team is back, having Bumrah, Harshal Patel we'll get to see a better performance from team India which we want to see specially if you see it from the lens of the World Cup."

India's next Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022 will be against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Tuesday.

