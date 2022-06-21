Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for COVID-19, all-rounder to miss England tour

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed the plane to England after testing positive for Covid-19. Ashwin did not travel with the rest of the Test specialists who left for England on June 16.R Ashwin is currently in quarantine even as India's Test stars have begun training in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from June 24.



India will take on England in the rescheduled 5th Test from last year's series from July 1 in Edgbaston, Birmingham.Ashwin will travel to England but only after completing all necessary protocols, according to a Press Trust of India report. Notably, a majority of the Test specialists left for England from Mumbai on June 16 while skipper Rohit Sharma joined his teammates in England a day later. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who were part of the South Africa T20I series at home, left for England on Monday, June 19 after the 5th and final T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain on Sunday.