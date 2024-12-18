Updated WTC Points Table: India’s PCT Drops After IND vs AUS 3rd Test Ends in a Draw at Gabba, Check Latest Standings Here

India's points percentage (PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table dropped from 57.29% to 55.88% after a rain-affected draw in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match was played at The Gabba on Wednesday. Despite the result, India held on to their third position in the standings.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, also saw a dip in their PCT. It fell from 60.71% to 58.89%, but they remain in second place. South Africa continues to lead the table with a PCT of 63.33%. The team is one win away from securing a spot in the WTC final.

New Zealand climbed to fourth place after a victory over England. Sri Lanka still has a slim chance to finish in the top two if they defeat Australia in their upcoming series.

Updated ICC WTC Points Table:

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 South Africa 10 6 3 1 0 76 63.33 2 Australia 15 9 4 2 10 106 58.89 3 India 17 9 6 2 2 114 55.88 4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 3 81 48.21 5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45 6 England 22 11 10 1 22 114 43.18 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 8 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 3 45 31.25 9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24

Brisbane Test Highlights:

Rain disrupted four of the five days in the match. Only the second day saw uninterrupted play. India, led by Rohit Sharma, avoided the follow-on after scoring 260 in their first innings. A critical 47-run partnership for the last wicket between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah kept India in the game.

Australia declared their second innings at 89/7. However, only 2.1 overs were possible in India's second innings due to bad weather.

Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his knock of 152. Steve Smith also scored 101, helping Australia post 445 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball for India, taking six wickets for 76 runs.

Upcoming Fourth Test:

The series is tied 1-1. The fourth and final Test will begin on Thursday, December 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The winner of the Boxing Day Test will ensure they cannot lose the series.