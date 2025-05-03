RCB vs CSK: Why Is Josh Hazlewood Not Playing in Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood missed Saturday’s Indian Premier League 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings. The Australian fast bowler, who has been in excellent form this season, was ruled out shortly before the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB captain Rajat Patidar confirmed Hazlewood’s absence but did not disclose the specific reason during the toss. However, commentator Harsha Bhogle later revealed on air that Hazlewood has a shoulder niggle, according to the reports. Lungi Ngidi replaced him in the playing eleven.

Hazlewood has been one of the top bowlers in IPL 2025. He has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament behind Prasidh Krishna.

RCB, who are placed third on the points table, are looking to strengthen their position in the playoffs with a win over CSK. The team has seven wins in ten matches and can become the first side this season to secure eight victories. On the other hand, CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament and will look to spoil the party for other teams in their remaining matches.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

