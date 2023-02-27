Reliance 1 hold their nerve to become DY Patil T20 Cup champion

Reliance 1 team was crowned the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup 2023 champions as they beat DY Patil Group B by just one run off the final ball of the final here at the DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first Reliance 1 were bowled out for 153 in 19.5 overs. Rohit Rayudu opened up with a 43 ball 35. He shared a 60-run stand for the third wicket with Hrithik Shokeen. After Rayudu fell, Shokeen carried the innings forward as he top-scored with 53 off 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

Reliance 1 was bowled out in 19.5 overs, to finish at 153. For DY Patil Group B, the top wicket-takers were Baltej Singh (4-15), Vineet Sinha (3-40) and Chirag Jani (2-29).

In their response DY Patil Group B was well served by opener Hardik Tamore's 43 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six. He shared a 50-run third wicket stand with Chinmay Sutar. But after Tamore fell that all hopes rested on Dinesh Karthik. But Karthik fell soon after for 27 off just 17 balls with five boundaries. Towards the end DY Patil Group B captain Shashank Singh plotted the chase.

DY Patil Group B needed seven runs to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. With two runs needed off just three deliveries, DY Patil Group B lost the ninth wicket in the shape of Jayesh Pokhare. DY Patil Group B needed two runs off the final ball, but lost the final wicket to be bowled out for 152. The final over was bowled by Akshay Madhwal.

Brief scores: Reliance 1: 153 in 19.5 overs (Hrithik Shokeen 53, Rohit Rayudu 43; Baltej Singh 4-15, Vineet Sinha 3-40, Chirag Jani 2-29) vs DY Patil Group B 152 in 20 overs (Hardik Tamore 43, Dinesh Karthik 27, Chinmay Sutar 23; Akshay Madhwal 3-24, Kumar Kartikeya 2-27).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor