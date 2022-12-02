Ricky Ponting suffers heart attack? Aussie legend hospitalized in Perth

Australian cricket legend was rushed to hospital during the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth due to a health scare. According to reports, the World Cup winning skipper suffered a heart scare.

Ponting was at Optus Stadium on Friday, doing his Seven Network commentary duties for the first Test between Australia and West Indies, when he began to feel ill.Ponting is said to have had a cardiac scare, but no confirmed facts regarding his condition have been released.

Ponting led Australia during a golden era of and is the most successful captain in international history. He also holds the record for the country's most runs in Test and ODI matches.